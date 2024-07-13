BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

