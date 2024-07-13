BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. 93,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,395. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $13.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 578,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 80,361 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.