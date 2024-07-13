BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BGT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. 93,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,395. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $13.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
