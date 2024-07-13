BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,106 shares of company stock worth $2,246,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.