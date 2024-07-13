BitTorrent-New Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.18 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $789.70 million and $14.18 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000649 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001584 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000079 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $17,689,323.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

