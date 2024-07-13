Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,563,943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 1,728,287 shares.The stock last traded at $10.27 and had previously closed at $10.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTDR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

