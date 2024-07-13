Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.35. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 41,817 shares trading hands.

Bion Environmental Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of -0.05.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.