BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BIO-key International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BKYI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 340.45% and a negative net margin of 96.03%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

