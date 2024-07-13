Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the June 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Price Performance
BENFW stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 105,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
Beneficient Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beneficient
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.