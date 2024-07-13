Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the June 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Price Performance

BENFW stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 105,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

