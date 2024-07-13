Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

