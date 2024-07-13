Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 4.71%.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $12,537,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,572,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,041,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,803,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

