Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €32.42 ($35.24) and last traded at €32.42 ($35.24). Approximately 27,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.70 ($35.54).

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

