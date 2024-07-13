Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,366,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. 329,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

