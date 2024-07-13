Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.