Barclays Raises Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $151.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.69.

Shares of ARES opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $150.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.87 and its 200-day moving average is $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 166.82%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 854,823 shares of company stock valued at $117,054,651 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

