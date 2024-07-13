Barclays Cuts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $313.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.20.

Shares of LPLA opened at $263.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.39 and a 200-day moving average of $261.82. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a one year low of $200.18 and a one year high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

