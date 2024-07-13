Barclays Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $45.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

