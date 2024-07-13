Barclays Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $80.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 85,933 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

