Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Bank7 Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $35.41.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Bank7

In related news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $69,112.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward Patrick Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $69,112.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,274.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,049 shares of company stock worth $339,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

