Bank of America Trims Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Target Price to $60.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

