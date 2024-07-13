Bank of America Trims Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Target Price to $200.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Edward Jones reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.67.

Get Hershey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 1.2 %

HSY stock opened at $188.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.01 and its 200 day moving average is $192.25. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $248.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 1,263.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.