Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a $297.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock, down from their prior price target of $305.00.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Shares of V opened at $265.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $485.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.82 and a 200 day moving average of $273.90. Visa has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

