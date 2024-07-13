Bank of America Raises Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $30.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Vita Coco Stock Down 9.1 %

COCO stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $227,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $227,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $84,318.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,900.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,874 shares of company stock worth $945,365. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 40.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 32.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

