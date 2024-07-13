Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.05% of Bank of America worth $151,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

