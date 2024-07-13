Bank of America Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $230.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.07.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $210.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,721 shares of company stock valued at $46,009,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $133,940,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $95,611,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

