Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of BKHYY remained flat at $44.20 during trading hours on Friday. 66 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.5726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.25. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

