Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bancorp 34 Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCTF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.65. 25,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. Bancorp 34 has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.