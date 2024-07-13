Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.898 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 73,656 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,000.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

