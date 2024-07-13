Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4713 per share by the bank on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $11.87.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. Analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.