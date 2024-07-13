Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) & Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) Financial Comparison

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banc of California and Omni Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 5 3 0 2.38 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $15.81, indicating a potential upside of 16.18%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California -29.10% 2.25% 0.19% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Banc of California and Omni Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $1.97 billion 1.09 -$1.90 billion ($3.33) -4.09 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omni Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banc of California.

Volatility and Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banc of California beats Omni Financial Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, construction, refinancing, renovation, and on-going operation of commercial real estate properties; commercial real estate mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, and real estate construction and land loans; commercial loans and leases, such as equipment finance, other asset-based, venture capital, secured business, warehouse, and other lending services; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising personal, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company offers international banking, multi-state deposit, and asset and investment management services, as well as cash and treasury management services; and online, mobile, remote deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves small and middle-market businesses, venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Omni Financial Services

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

