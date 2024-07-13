Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $498.69

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.69 ($6.39) and traded as high as GBX 539.50 ($6.91). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 539.50 ($6.91), with a volume of 675,780 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.01) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 559.80 ($7.17).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.