Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $498.69

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.69 ($6.39) and traded as high as GBX 539.50 ($6.91). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 539.50 ($6.91), with a volume of 675,780 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.01) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 559.80 ($7.17).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Babcock International Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 534.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 499.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,866.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.