Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZUL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.12.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.01. Azul has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Azul will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

