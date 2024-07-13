Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Up 194.9% in June

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, an increase of 194.9% from the June 15th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.9 days.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

AZLGF remained flat at C$18.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.40. Azelis Group has a 1 year low of C$18.46 and a 1 year high of C$25.00.

Azelis Group Company Profile

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

