Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Up 194.9% in June

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, an increase of 194.9% from the June 15th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.9 days.
Azelis Group Stock Performance
AZLGF remained flat at C$18.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.40. Azelis Group has a 1 year low of C$18.46 and a 1 year high of C$25.00.
Azelis Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Azelis Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.