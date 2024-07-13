AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Shares Up 1%

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $36.98. 6,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 13,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $127.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

