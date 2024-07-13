Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Down 48.8% in June

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avinger in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Avinger stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. Avinger has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

