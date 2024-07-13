Avient Co. (AVNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Avient has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Avient has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avient to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Avient Stock Up 0.6 %

AVNT opened at $43.81 on Friday. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Further Reading

