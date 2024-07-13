Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.57

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.57 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.72). Avation shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.72), with a volume of 19,042 shares trading hands.

Avation Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of £95.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.72.

Avation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.