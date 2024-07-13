Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.57

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.57 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.72). Avation shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.72), with a volume of 19,042 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of £95.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.72.
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.
