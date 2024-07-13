Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Avangrid Price Performance
Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avangrid Company Profile
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
See Also
