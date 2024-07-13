AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $207.00 at Evercore ISI

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $207.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.17.

Shares of AVB opened at $201.88 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $208.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

