AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Holdings Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,785 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $128,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,748,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in AutoNation by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after acquiring an additional 119,866 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,571 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,515 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
