Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 370.4% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Austal Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUTLF opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. Austal has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.93.
Austal Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Austal
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.