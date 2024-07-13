Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 370.4% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Austal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUTLF opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. Austal has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

Get Austal alerts:

Austal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.