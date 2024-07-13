Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Short Interest Up 566.7% in June

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Aura Minerals stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. Aura Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

