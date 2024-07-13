Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $455.60 on Tuesday. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $593.00. The company has a market capitalization of $801.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.15 and a 200-day moving average of $409.23.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 592.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

