Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 816,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,150. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

