Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Atco Stock Performance

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Atco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

