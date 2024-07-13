AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,877 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,140. The stock has a market cap of $245.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

