Astar Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $504.48 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Astar has a market cap of $504.48 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,163,665,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,014,441,898 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

