Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 839.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.22 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.93.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

