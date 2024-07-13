Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,441.49

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,441.49 ($31.27) and traded as high as GBX 2,472 ($31.66). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,453 ($31.42), with a volume of 666,950 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.62) to GBX 2,250 ($28.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,615.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,577.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,442.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,483.87%.

Insider Activity at Associated British Foods

In other news, insider Kumsal Bayazit acquired 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,728 ($34.94) per share, with a total value of £79,930.40 ($102,382.99). In related news, insider Dame Heather Rabbatts bought 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,512 ($32.18) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($12,709.62). Also, insider Kumsal Bayazit bought 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,728 ($34.94) per share, with a total value of £79,930.40 ($102,382.99). Insiders have bought a total of 5,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,960 in the last 90 days. 58.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

