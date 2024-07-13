Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $259.43

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIEGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.43 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.70). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.64), with a volume of 692,901 shares traded.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 259.87. The company has a market capitalization of £417.31 million, a PE ratio of 524.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Ashoka India Equity Investment

In related news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £5,089.28 ($6,518.87). 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.