Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $259.43

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.43 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.70). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.64), with a volume of 692,901 shares traded.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 259.87. The company has a market capitalization of £417.31 million, a PE ratio of 524.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment alerts:

Insider Activity at Ashoka India Equity Investment

In related news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £5,089.28 ($6,518.87). 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.