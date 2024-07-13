ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.24

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 6683246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 67,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

